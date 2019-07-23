Home States Karnataka

Top court has not violated our rights, says Speaker

Says apex court has categorically upheld autonomy of the Speaker

Published: 23rd July 2019

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday put to rest the discussion over the Supreme Court’s interim order infringing on the right of the legislature or the legislature party leaders’ to issue whip to their respective party lawmakers.

Giving his ruling on the point of order raised by former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who had expressed concerns over the apex court’s interim order, the Speaker said, “The Supreme Court has not violated any of our rights. It has categorically upheld the autonomy of the Speaker.”

“In my opinion, I am responsible for ensuring that the MLAs are not forced into anything. We will, however, not curtail the CLP leader’s right to exercise his right under the 10th schedule of the Constitution. This is the House’s ruling,” the Speaker said soon after the Assembly reconvened on Monday.

The Speaker had consulted the Advocate General on whether the interim order of the top court had breached the privileges under the 10th schedule.

While raising the point of order, Siddaramaiah had stated that as a legislature party leader, he has the right to issue whip to MLAs who have taken B-form from the Congress and have won elections and they are compelled to be bound by it.

The recent SC order infringes upon his privileges, Siddaramaiah had said.  He had urged the Speaker not to take the confidence motion for discussion till they get a clarification on the Supreme Court order.
Several other Congress leaders too had criticised the apex court’s interim order.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao has approached the apex court seeking clarification on its order, especially those points related to political parties’ rights to issue whip to its members. The SC, in its interim order, had stated that the 15 coalition rebel MLAs, who had approached the court, cannot be forced to attend the session.

However, on Monday, Siddaramaiah welcomed the Speaker’s ruling on his point of order. “This has upheld and protected the rights of political parties to fight against undemocratic disturbance orchestrated by BJP leaders,” he said.

