Traffic diverted; sea erosion damages mainland

Karwar market submerged in rainwater on Monday | Express

KARWAR: With torrential rains lashing Uttara Kannada district for the last two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert here for two days.

A banyan tree was uprooted on the National Highway 66  (Mangaluru-Mumbai Road) near Karki village in the early hours of Monday, which threw traffic out of gear for over eight hours. Vehicles were stranded for a couple of miles till Monday morning. Honnavar police along with fire fighters who rushed to the spot cleared the road for traffic.

The traffic was diverted via Ramathirtha in Honnavar and Chandavar near Kumta. While passenger vehicles were diverted, commercial and heavy vehicles were parked on the highway. HESCOM, revenue and various other department staff were present at Karti till the road was cleared. A couple of earth movers were also deployed.

Apart from rain, sea erosion has been damaging the mainland at Devbagh beach near Karwar. Since the last one week, sea erosion has been eating into the land.

