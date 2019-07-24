Building demolition: Court asks govt to take action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner citing lack of funds to dismantle an illegally constructed commercial building in Ellenahalli in Bengaluru South, the High Court on Tuesday directed the appropriate authority of the state government to take action as per law. The civic body earlier cited lack of funds to bear the demolition expenses.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad ordered to submit the compliance report by the BBMP and a response from the state on August 22.

The court observed that the affidavit depicted a sorry state of affairs and the state government needed to look into the issue that the order of dismantling was not executed for more than a year-and-a-half.