Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain claims 3 lives in Uttara Kannada district

Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.

A 58-year-old forest watchman breathed his last after a tree fell on him when he was heading to his house after finishing his night duty near Mavingundi village in Siddapur taluk on Tuesday. Deceased is identified as Shashidhar Naik of Husur village. Following heavy rain, a tree uprooted and fell on his two-wheeler, killing him on the spot. It led to traffic jam between Siddapur and Jog Road, and the road was cleared after a couple of hours.

In another incident, HESCOM lineman Madhukar Gunagi (51) got electrocuted when he climbed an electricity pole at Binga village near Karwar. He was rushed to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences College and Hospital, but he died. 

At Naitisavar village in Karwar taluk, a woman accidently slipped into a well and drowned to death. Due to heavy rain, area around the house Sampoorna (43) was submerged and she could not see the well.
Due to heavy rainfall and red alert by IMD, holiday was declared to schools and anganwadis in the coastal district on Tuesday. Honnavar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Ankola and Karwar has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days, disrupting normal life. Many houses were submerged in villages in Honnavar and Kumta taluks. 

houses inundated in Udupi

Mangaluru/Udupi: As heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday, several houses were damaged and low-lying areas flooded.  In Udupi town, water entered several houses in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt, Gundibaili, Moodanidamburu, Kansanka and other places. Lack of proper stormwater drains in some places turned roads into streams and people were seen wading through waist-deep water. As a precautionary measure, police barricaded such dangerous roads. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Hepshibha Rani Korlapatti visited the rain-affected areas.

Alert track man averts accident

Karwar: Timely alert by a railway track safety man about a landslide on Konkan railway line helped avert a possible accident near Hulidevarawada tunnel in Ankola taluk on Tuesday. A landslide was occurred near the railway line following heavy rain in coastal taluks. Ganapathi Naik, a track safety man, who saw debris on the track alerted Ankola station master, who in turn stopped CST Mangaluru train, which was supposed to pass through the landslide-hit area within a few minutes. An earthmover was pressed into action immediately to clear the track. Four-five trains were delayed for about two hours due to the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy rain Uttara Kannada Death toll death
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp