Heavy rain claims 3 lives in Uttara Kannada district

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rain created havoc in coastal region of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. Three people died in separate incidents in Siddapur and Karwar taluks.

A 58-year-old forest watchman breathed his last after a tree fell on him when he was heading to his house after finishing his night duty near Mavingundi village in Siddapur taluk on Tuesday. Deceased is identified as Shashidhar Naik of Husur village. Following heavy rain, a tree uprooted and fell on his two-wheeler, killing him on the spot. It led to traffic jam between Siddapur and Jog Road, and the road was cleared after a couple of hours.

In another incident, HESCOM lineman Madhukar Gunagi (51) got electrocuted when he climbed an electricity pole at Binga village near Karwar. He was rushed to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences College and Hospital, but he died.

At Naitisavar village in Karwar taluk, a woman accidently slipped into a well and drowned to death. Due to heavy rain, area around the house Sampoorna (43) was submerged and she could not see the well.

Due to heavy rainfall and red alert by IMD, holiday was declared to schools and anganwadis in the coastal district on Tuesday. Honnavar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Ankola and Karwar has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three days, disrupting normal life. Many houses were submerged in villages in Honnavar and Kumta taluks.

houses inundated in Udupi

Mangaluru/Udupi: As heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday, several houses were damaged and low-lying areas flooded. In Udupi town, water entered several houses in the vicinity of Sri Krishna mutt, Gundibaili, Moodanidamburu, Kansanka and other places. Lack of proper stormwater drains in some places turned roads into streams and people were seen wading through waist-deep water. As a precautionary measure, police barricaded such dangerous roads. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Hepshibha Rani Korlapatti visited the rain-affected areas.

Alert track man averts accident

Karwar: Timely alert by a railway track safety man about a landslide on Konkan railway line helped avert a possible accident near Hulidevarawada tunnel in Ankola taluk on Tuesday. A landslide was occurred near the railway line following heavy rain in coastal taluks. Ganapathi Naik, a track safety man, who saw debris on the track alerted Ankola station master, who in turn stopped CST Mangaluru train, which was supposed to pass through the landslide-hit area within a few minutes. An earthmover was pressed into action immediately to clear the track. Four-five trains were delayed for about two hours due to the incident.