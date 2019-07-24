Home States Karnataka

In this loss, Congress' Siddaramaiah stands to gain as Leader of Opposition, Karnataka party leader

It is also expected to allow him to gain full control over the state unit of the party, which now lacks a clear chain of command.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Siddaramaiah’s role as coordination committee chief may have come under fire in the past 14 months, but the collapse of the coalition government is likely to propel him back into “active” politics as Leader of the Opposition. It is also expected to allow him to gain full control over the state unit of the party, which now lacks a clear chain of command.

In 2018, Siddaramaiah was among the senior leaders who had strongly opposed the party’s decision to form an alliance with the regional party. Though he toed the party line, after the worst-ever defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, he came out in the open, saying “enough is enough”.

The collapse of the government is also a great loss for Siddaramaiah, as he had managed to ensure that many of his supporters were made ministers in the coalition government. On the other hand, as many rebel MLAs were considered to be his camp followers, he had the tough task of convincing the party high command that he has no role in the political crisis that pulled down the government.

Siddaramaiah also faces the tough challenge of reclaiming his place as “undisputed” Ahinda leader as many of the communities deserted the Congress to support the BJP in the LS polls.

Ruling out induction of the rebel Congress MLAs into the party, he said, “I would like to reaffirm that those who have fallen for Operation Kamala will never be inducted back into our party.” He said the rebels cannot be ministers or hold any position in the new government as they will be disqualified for anti-party activities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah JDS-Congress Karnataka JDS-Congress coalition Karnataka Crisis
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp