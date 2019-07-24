Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting on Wednesday

Sources said that the party may approach Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday and stake claim to form the government.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yeddyurappa with his party MLAs show victory sign after HD Kumaraswamy lost the vote of confidence during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

BS Yeddyurappa with his party MLAs show victory sign after HD Kumaraswamy lost the vote of confidence during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: As the BJP is expected to stake claim to form the next government in Karnataka, its legislature party meeting would be held on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Congress-JDS government in the state collapsed after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama.

The coalition needed 103 votes in its favour to win the motion as 20 MLAs - Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2) - skipped proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205. "We will have the legislative party meeting today and will wait for the directions from the parliamentary board. It might have come. Next, we will stake claim to form the government," BJP state general secretary CT Ravi told PTI.

ALSO READ| The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition that never really took off in Karnataka

According to party sources, the meeting is likely to begin at 11.30 AM to decide the next step. The party may approach Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday and stake claim to form the government, they said.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers thronged the party office here as the lodestone of power shifted from the coalition partners - Congress and JD(S), to BJP. "We were all waiting for this glorious moment. The voters had BJP as their first choice. Now that the BJP is set to form the government, there is celebration all over the state," actor-turned-politician Tara told reporters outside the BJP office.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru. "There are no immediate plans to return to Bengaluru. We will stay here for some more time," rebel JD(S) MLA from Hunsur A H Vishwanath told PTI.

He, however, refused to comment on a query whether the disgruntled legislators were waiting for the BJP government to come to power.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to the Karnataka governor shortly after losing the confidence motion in the assembly, capping an intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel MLAs that pushed the government to the brink of collapse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BJP Karnataka political crisis Karnataka BJP meeting Karnataka Cm resignation JDS Congress ties
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp