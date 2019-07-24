Home States Karnataka

Mother of 6, declared dead by hospital, found alive, succumbs

A woman, who was allegedly declared dead by a private hospital in Koppal on Monday night and found alive on Tuesday morning, breathed her last by Tuesday late afternoon. 

Relatives of Kavita (inset) in front of KS Hospital in Koppal on Tuesday | Express

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

Kavita Kumbar (25) was admitted to Govanakoppa Hospital in Koppal for her sixth delivery a few days back. As she suffered from heavy bleeding after giving birth to her sixth child, she was shifted to KS Hospital in Koppal on July 21 for advanced treatment.

According to Kavita’s elder brother Ramu Kumbar, doctors of the hospital told them that Kavita breathed her last on Monday night. However, they decided to take her mortal remains on Tuesday and left behind the same in the hospital. But when they were about to take Kavita’s body on Tuesday morning, they were shell-shocked as she opened her eyes and was still breathing, Kumbar told TNIE on Tuesday.
As Kavita’s relatives strongly objected to the negligence of doctors, the latter resumed treatment of both Kavita and her newborn. They put Kavita on ventilator and informed family members that her both kidneys and brain were defunct, said Kumbar. 

But, Kavita breathed her last by Tuesday late afternoon. Her mortal remains were handed over to her relatives by KS Hospital, according to sources.

Kavita of Ilkal town in Bagalkot district was married to Manjunath Kumar of Koppal a few years back.
However, KS Hospital consultant gynaecologist Basavaraj Sajjan maintained that Kavita’s relatives were told that her condition was critical, which was mistaken as dead.

