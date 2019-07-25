Belagavi MLAs may push for more berths 

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief ministerial aspirant BS Yeddyurappa is expected to come under tremendous pressure from leaders of Belagavi to induct more MLAs from the district into his cabinet, with rebels from this region playing a crucial role to help the party oust the coalition government.

While heavyweights from Belagavi like Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Abhay Patil, Anand Mamani, Shashikala Jolle, Shrimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli are in the race for cabinet berths, the party is expected to accommodate not more than two or three from Belagavi into the cabinet.



Considering Belagavi’s role in bringing down the coalition government, at least three MLAs from the district are likely to make it to the cabinet, according to sources. Currently, Belagavi district has 13 BJP MLAs and five Congress MLAs. “I am sure that the party will accommodate me and Ramesh Jarkiholi under Lingayat and ST quota. MLA Shashikala Jolle of Nippani may be accommodated under women’s quota,’’ said eight-time MLA Umesh Katti from Hukkeri.

Sources also said that MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil, who resigned from the Congress and are joining the BJP, also expect to be part of the cabinet.



However, it seems extremely unlikely that Patil and Kumathalli will make it to the cabinet looking at the stiff race in which experienced MLAs are involved, sources added.

