Home States Karnataka

Belagavi MLAs may push for more berths 

However, it seems extremely unlikely that Patil and Kumathalli will make it to the cabinet looking at the stiff race in which experienced MLAs are involved, sources added. 
 

Published: 25th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief ministerial aspirant BS Yeddyurappa is expected to come under tremendous pressure from leaders of Belagavi to induct more MLAs from the district into his cabinet, with rebels from this region playing a crucial role to help the party oust the coalition government.

While heavyweights from Belagavi like Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Abhay Patil, Anand Mamani, Shashikala Jolle, Shrimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli are in the race for cabinet berths, the party is expected to accommodate not more than two or three from Belagavi into the cabinet.

Considering Belagavi’s role in bringing down the coalition government, at least three MLAs from the district are likely to make it to the cabinet, according to sources. Currently, Belagavi district has 13 BJP MLAs and five Congress MLAs. “I am sure that the party will accommodate me and Ramesh Jarkiholi under Lingayat and ST quota. MLA Shashikala Jolle of Nippani may be accommodated under women’s quota,’’ said eight-time MLA Umesh Katti from Hukkeri.

Sources also said that MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil, who resigned from the Congress and are joining the BJP, also expect to be part of the cabinet. 

However, it seems extremely unlikely that Patil and Kumathalli will make it to the cabinet looking at the stiff race in which experienced MLAs are involved, sources added. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yeddyurappa Belagavi MLAs Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp