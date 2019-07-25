Home States Karnataka

Communication issue, claims BSP man Mahesh 

Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh, who failed to turn up in the assembly during the trust vote on Tuesday, on Wednesday told reporters that he stayed away due to a communication failure.  

Published: 25th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 01:27 PM

BSP party MLA N Mahesh

BSP party MLA N Mahesh. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh, who failed to turn up in the assembly during the trust vote on Tuesday, on Wednesday told reporters that he stayed away due to a communication failure.  

This, despite BSP supremo Mayawati directing him to support the Kumaraswamy government, and also tweeting.

Mahesh, who was expelled by Mayawati on Wednesday, said that he had been asked to remain neutral by party leaders, and accordingly, had switched off his phone. Mahesh could not be traced on Tuesday. 

The BSP’s lone legislator had served as cabinet minister for the first four months, and when the Congress did not join the Mahagathbandhan, he quit the coalition. From then on, he retained his independent identity.  

Mahesh also expressed optimism that he would remain in the BSP, and that the party central leadership would reconsider its decision to expel him.

TAGS
BSP MLA N Mahesh BSP Karnataka
