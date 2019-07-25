Debt-ridden fisherman ends life in Udupi dist  

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A fisherman identified as Santhosh Poojari (40) committed suicide as he was worried about repaying his loan that he had taken from cooperative societies.

As he hadn’t had a good catch recently, he could not pay his EMIs, police said. Santhosh was a resident of Padukere village. As he needed money to repair his boat and for other expenses, he had borrowed money from several cooperative societies, police sources said. On Tuesday morning, he consumed pesticide. His family rushed him to the district government hospital in Ajjarakad where he died.

Helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm.