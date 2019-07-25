Finance Bill impasse makes officials hunt for solutions

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has time till next Wednesday ideally to pass the Finance Bill if it wants to keep its machinery running. With neither a government in place nor the legislative assembly in session, the passage of the bill has reached an impasse — one that is forcing officials to dust the books to find a solution.

The vote- on-account passed by both the Houses of the legislature in February 2019 will cease on July 31. The Finance Bill needs to be passed even to pay salaries to the state government employees. While a new government is most likely to take over before July 31, convene a special session, prove majority and pass the Finance Bill, the question of ‘what if’ seems to be hanging.

After the Congress-JDs coalition led by HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote on Tuesday, the House was adjourned sine die. With the BJP yet to decide upon staking its claim to form the government and Kumaraswamy reduced to an in-charge chief minister, no executive decisions can be taken. “The procedure now is for a new government to take over and prove its majority in the House. The Finance Bill will be taken up immediately after the majority is proved,” said Finance Secretary INS Prasad.

“There is ample time to pass the Finance Bill and it shouldn’t come as a concern at all. In case it isn’t passed before July 31, then the assembly going into suspended animation with Governor taking overcharge is a possibility. An in-charge government cannot function for too long,” pointed out Krishna Byregowda, former Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister.

This is the first time the state is facing such an impasse. The unprecedented scenario is forcing officials to look for alternatives in case no government comes to power before July 31, even if it is a remote possibility. “It is impossible that the Finance Bill isn’t passed,” said another official when asked about alternatives. “This is an unprecedented situation. It cannot even be treated like an ordinance and taken to the Governor for approval. It has to be presented before the House,” said another IAS officer from the Finance department.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the House on Tuesday before the floor test requesting for the Finance Bill to be passed but the BJP refused. “Had the BJP agreed to pass the bill, the government could have claimed majority. After all, the passage of the Finance Bill is the reflection of a government’s majority,” pointed out a BJP leader justifying the party’s stance. On Wednesday BJP leaders led by Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Madhuswamy met the Speaker on but everything depends on when the BJP will stake claim to form government.

