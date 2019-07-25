Home States Karnataka

Fourth time lucky? It is all in the ‘i’ for Yediyurappa

If you think B S Yeddyurappa is the next Chief Minister-probable of Karnataka, you are wrong. It is B S ‘Yediyurappa’.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you think BS Yeddyurappa is the next Chief Minister-probable of Karnataka, you are wrong. It is BS ‘Yediyurappa’. Popularly known as BSY, the former CM has changed the spelling of his name back to ‘Yediyurappa’. 

Seventy-six-year old Yediyurappa who has taken oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka thrice before, is looking forward to doing it for the fourth time.  Yediyurappa has to his credit being the CM of the first-ever BJP-led government in South India in 2007 and subsequently the first-ever BJP CM in South India in 2008. 

Till 2007, he used to spell his name as ‘Yediyurappa’. During the BJP-JDS coalition government, after 20 months, it was the turn of the JDS to hand over power to the BJP. On October 3 2007, H D Kumaraswamy and JDS refused to keep up the promise, thus denying BSY the chief ministership.
Just a week later, on the basis of an astrologer’s advice, BSY changed the spelling of his name from ‘Yediyurappa’ to ‘Yeddyurappa’.  

The astrologer had advised him to add a ‘d’ after ‘d’ as the double-d would remove negativity. The new name was even notified through an affidavit and through newspapers (October 11, 2007). 
Interestingly, on November 12, 2007, he took oath as CM and occupied the chair for only seven days. However, with JDS opting out, the government fell. In May 2008, he became the CM again, serving till 2011.  Although he quit the party and formed the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) in 2013, he retained ‘Yeddyurappa’ as the spelling of his name. In 2014, he contested from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket and won. 

In 2018, BJP contested the assembly election projecting BSY as the CM candidate. He took oath as CM for the third time in 2018, but then luck did not support him. 

Now, his name is back to Yediyurappa. Even in a letter on a BJP letterhead from his office to  BJP national president Amit Shah, his undersigned name is spelt as ‘Yediyurappa’.  

His party leaders say the spelling ‘Yeddyurappa’ did not bring him much luck. “All three times, he was CM from just a few days to a few months, never completing the full five-year term. Now, based on an astrologer’s advice, it is back to Yediyurappa,’’ said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.
Now, the spelling of his name in all the records will be changed to ‘Yediyurappa’, including on the letterhead, nameboard, website, and visiting cards. 

Extra ‘d’ didn’t help? 

BJP leaders say the spelling ‘Yeddyurappa’ did not bring the party state chief much luck. “All three times, he was the chief minister 
from just a few days to a few months, never completing the full five-year term,”  a senior BJP leader said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa BS Yeddyurappa numerology Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp