Garment workers’ protest turns violent near Hassan, 25 injured

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A protest by employees outside a garment factory located on the outskirts of Hassan turned ugly forcing police to use teargas shells to disperse the crowd. Over 800 employees were staging a dharna outside Himmat Singha Ka Lines against the alleged harassment and assault of a section of employees by the management.

At least 25 people, including 9 policemen, were injured in the melee.

The trouble started when a section of the protesters started throwing stones at a small number of police officers who had gathered to pacify them. The irate employees also damaged a police van, jeep as well as two-wheelers belonging to journalists covering the protest.

The employees, mostly from out of state, also barged into the office of the unit and are said to have assaulted senior officials besides smashing glass barriers. Raising slogans against the management, the mob allegedly dragged one of the police constables around and assaulted him, leading to the lathi charge.