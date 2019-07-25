Home States Karnataka

Gulbarga Fort case: ASI issues eviction notice to occupants

A team led by the ASI Conservation Assistant Vinayak Shirahatti issued notices to 125 people who have occupied and constructed houses inside the fort asking them to vacate within a week.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: To comply with the directives of the Karnataka High Court, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated the process of removing illegal encroachments constructed inside the Gulbarga Fort on Wednesday.

A team led by the ASI Conservation Assistant Vinayak Shirahatti issued notices to 125 people who have occupied and constructed houses inside the fort asking them to vacate within a week. The notice further adds that if they fail to vacate, steps will be taken to demolish the houses and the expenses towards that will have to be borne by the occupants.

Superintendent, ASI, Dharwad, Dr S K  Bhagat said, “We will adopt a humanistic approach in dealing with the dwellers and at the same time we will obey the court orders,” he said. Bhagat said that the ASI has given one week’s time to the occupants to vacate. According to ASI sources, 281 illegal constructions have been identified inside the Gulbarga Fort after completion of survey and has issued notices to 125 people on Wednesday.  Notices will be issued to the remaining people on Thursday  

Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar told TNIE that the district administration is ready to provide sites or houses to those who are residing inside Gulbarga Fort illegally if they were not having any houses.

