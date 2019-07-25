Home States Karnataka

IMA fraud: SIT issues notice to outgoing Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed, CA held

It is said that the questioning is about the financial transaction between Khan and IMA Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, related to a property.

Published: 25th July 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of the outgoing government BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been issued notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA multi-crore fraud case.

The minister has been asked to appear before the investigation officer as part of the probe on Monday.

It may be recalled that Khan was also issued a notice by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is also probing a case against IMA, earlier.

It is said that the questioning is about the financial transaction between Khan and IMA Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, related to a property.

Even Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig is issued a notice by the SIT to appear before them on Monday. Baig had already appeared before the SIT and had submitted several documents.

ALSO READ | IMA ponzi scam: Enforcement Directorate to produce Mansoor Khan in court to extend judicial custody

It is learnt that the SIT will grill Baig based on the documents he produced.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old chartered accountant (CA) for the IMA firm has been arrested by the SIT for allegedly submitting false information to government agencies.

Iqbal Khan, a resident of Berley Street in Shantinagar, is the arrested CA.

“He used to file the returns of IMA to Income Tax, Registrar of Companies and other government agencies. It has been found that he fudged the accounts of the firm and submitted it to the agencies and projected the firm as a profit-making one. Hence, he has been arrested,” the police added.

Women investors protest

In another development, several women investors gathered in front of the City Civil Court Complex on Wednesday, staging a protest demanding that the IMA probe should be referred to the CBI.

They also demanded that their money has to be returned at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zameer Ahmed Khan IMA scam IMA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp