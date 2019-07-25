IMA fraud: SIT issues notice to outgoing Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed, CA held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of the outgoing government BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been issued notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the IMA multi-crore fraud case.

The minister has been asked to appear before the investigation officer as part of the probe on Monday.

It may be recalled that Khan was also issued a notice by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is also probing a case against IMA, earlier.

It is said that the questioning is about the financial transaction between Khan and IMA Founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, related to a property.

Even Congress rebel MLA Roshan Baig is issued a notice by the SIT to appear before them on Monday. Baig had already appeared before the SIT and had submitted several documents.

It is learnt that the SIT will grill Baig based on the documents he produced.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old chartered accountant (CA) for the IMA firm has been arrested by the SIT for allegedly submitting false information to government agencies.

Iqbal Khan, a resident of Berley Street in Shantinagar, is the arrested CA.

“He used to file the returns of IMA to Income Tax, Registrar of Companies and other government agencies. It has been found that he fudged the accounts of the firm and submitted it to the agencies and projected the firm as a profit-making one. Hence, he has been arrested,” the police added.

Women investors protest

In another development, several women investors gathered in front of the City Civil Court Complex on Wednesday, staging a protest demanding that the IMA probe should be referred to the CBI.

They also demanded that their money has to be returned at the earliest.