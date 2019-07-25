Home States Karnataka

JDS split on coalition, will ‘wait and watch’  

The leaders also lauded their MLAs for remaining firm and solid during the trust vote, not wavering in their support of Kumaraswamy.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After losing the confidence motion on Tuesday, the Janata Dal-Secular has decided to put its loss behind and focus instead of rebuilding the party in the state. On Wednesday, the Janata Dal Legislature Party (JLDP) met in Bengaluru and examined the reasons for the fall of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. 

Many laid the blame at the doors of veteran leader AH Vishwanath, MLAs Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda. They pressed for stringent disciplinary action against the trio and resolved not to admit them back into the party. The members also accused the BJP of wresting power and luring legislators.

Speaking at the meet, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda said that they would take out a ‘padayatra’ across the state, in order to rejuvenate the party and to launch a membership drive. The first phase of the rally will start from Nanjangud in Mysuru from next month while the second phase will take-off in North Karnataka. 

The leaders also lauded their MLAs for remaining firm and solid during the trust vote, not wavering in their support of Kumaraswamy. Commenting on the collapse of his son’s government Deve Gowda reportedly said that he had never witnessed such a development where the rebel MLAs were restrained in accommodation to prevent them from being reached. 

The option of continuing their alliance with the Congress was also discussed but the results were inconclusive, sources said.  Kumaraswamy said that while a decision was yet to be taken, the priority was to rebuild the party and that they had decided to wait and watch out for the Congress decision on the same. 

Comments

