Karnataka: BJP brass in a fix as Yeddyurappa hits age bar

Having mandated 75 years of age as the ceiling for electoral politics, including for those holding offices, the BJP has a tightrope to walk with Yeddyurappa, 76, aspiring to be CM a fourth time.

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as BJP’s Karnataka unit appeared euphoric post the trust motion which saw the H D Kumaraswamy government fall on Tuesday, the BJP top brass maintained a studied silence on Wednesday. Having maintained a ‘hands off approach’ during the fluid political situation in the past few weeks, the BJP appeared in no hurry to anoint BS Yedyurappa as the chief minister designate. “No meeting of the Parliamentary Board has yet been scheduled,” said a source close to BJP chief Amit Shah.

Shah along with working president J P Nadda and organisational secretary B L Santosh had gone into a huddle late Tuesday evening after Kumaraswamy lost the trust motion in the state Assembly. They discussed the political situation, besides issues of leadership and political stability, and the possibilities post bypolls for seats vacated by rebel MLAs.  

With BJP, the normal practice is for the Parliamentary Board to appoint a Central observer to oversee election of the legislative party leader, but this time the mood is in favour of ‘wait and watch’. Having mandated 75 years of age as the ceiling for electoral politics, including for those holding offices, the BJP has a tightrope to walk with Yeddyurappa, 76, aspiring to be CM a fourth time. The BJP has set a precedent by replacing Anandiben Patel as Gujarat CM after she crossed that age bar. 

“The Karnataka leadership issue is a challenge but the BJP does not have many options. Yedyurappa is the only mass leader but had rebelled and floated his own outfit once. The BJP favours new leadership,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Insiders say the party would seek clarity from Yedurappa when he calls on Shah and Nadda. “Even if he becomes CM, it would be his last innings. It’s also possible that he would have to pass the baton midway to allow enough time for a new leader to emerge by the next state polls,” said the leader.

