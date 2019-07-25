Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP leaders meet Amit Shah to discuss government formation in state

The state BJP led by former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa is keen to stake claim to form the next government but is waiting for the central leadership's nod for its next move.

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of Karnataka BJP leaders met party president Amit Shah on Thursday as the party weighed its options following the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in the state.

Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra, met Shah as they discussed the development in the state and explored the options ahead for the party.

With Speaker Ramesh Kumar yet to take a call on resignations of 15 rebel coalition MLAs and pleas by their parties to disqualify them, the BJP is treading cautiously as Kumar's decision may have a serious bearing on the fate of the next government.

The state also needs to pass the finance bill before July 31.

Sources said if a government is not in place before the month-end, then the imposition of the President's rule may be a constitutional necessity for the passage of the bill, which is why the BJP is also consulting legal experts.

The HD Kumaraswamy government in the state fell on Tuesday after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama.

The coalition had needed 103 votes in its favour to win the motion as 20 MLAs Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2) skipped proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205.

