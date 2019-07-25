Home States Karnataka

Mysterious death of Karnataka girl set to become a Kannada movie soon

A 23-year-old engineering student was reported missing on April 13 this year, only to be found dead on private land two days into her disappearance.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:28 AM

The film crew is shooting the trailer which will be out in a month

The film crew is shooting the trailer which will be out in a month | Express

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

RAICHUR: The mysterious death of the Raichur girl that rocked the state will soon be adapted into movie in Sandalwood. The 23-year-old engineering student was reported missing on April 13 this year, only to be found dead on private land two days into her disappearance.

The case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the state following several protests, while the sleuths have now filed chargesheet in the court hinting that it was suicide. The police have booked a Sudarshan Yadav and he is currently under judicial custody.

A team of movie makers from the same district appear to be shattered by the incident. The incident triggered them to script a full length feature film in Kannada. The movie will be an adaptation of true events surrounding the mysterious death of this girl.

A prime team of six members after closely following the incident decided to come up with a movie. Bhim Rao P, who will be directing the movie said rough-cut of the trailer for the movie is completed, while the name is yet to be finalised. “In the first week of July the team completed the shooting of the trailer finalising the core crew. Now the rough-cut of the trailer is readied and it will released in the span of a month.”

Deepal, who worked in lighting department in the versatile movie Gultoo is the Director of Photography (DoP). For Bhim Rao, this is his directorial debut. Bhim Rao further said while this cinema will be based on true events, it will also have fictional elements added to it. The case is currently inconclusive and there is a scope for an imaginative narrative and this will not damage the reputation of the victim, he said.

Bhim Rao said the power of social media led to a mass movement in Karnataka forcing the government to handover the case to CID. The sentiments drove the mass and any adverse conclusion in the case will be rejected by the people. The movie look into the case in many dimensions, from the angle of police, people, parents, activists and college students. The movie will try to analyse this case using detailed narratives.

The trailer of the movie is shot in Raichur and once the trailer is out the team will work on pre-production and production. If all goes well, movie will be out in a year. The team will also work on casting carefully as movie will be presented quite naturally on the big screen. 

TAGS
Karnataka CID Karnataka mysterious death Raichur girl movie Raichur missing girl
