Pressure likely to mount on Yeddyurappa to induct more Belagavi MLAs into BJP cabinet

Considering Belagavi's role in bringing down the coalition government, at least three MLAs from the district are likely to make it to the cabinet, according to sources.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:51 AM

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: B S Yeddyurappa is expected to come under tremendous pressure from leaders of Belagavi to induct more number of MLAs from the district into his cabinet in wake of the crucial role which Belagavi leaders played to help the party in rising back to power in the state.

While political heavyweights from Belagavi like Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jariholi, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Abhay Patil, Anand Mamani, Shashikala Jolle, Shrimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli are in the race for a cabinet berth, the party is expected to accommodate not more than two to three from Belagavi into its cabinet.

Considering Belagavi's role in bringing down the coalition government, at least three MLAs from the district are likely to make it to the cabinet, according to sources. Currently, Belagavi district has 13 MLAs from BJP and five from Congress.

"The party will accommodate me and Ramesh Jarkiholi for sure in the cabinet under Lingayat and ST quota respectively. MLA Shashikala Jolle of Nipani may be accommodated by the government if it considers her under the woman's quota. We have to wait and see how things unfold in next few days before the party forms the government,'' said eight-time BJP MLA Umesh Katti from Hukkeri.

According to him, the party will have to cautiously allot the cabinet seats to MLAs based on their experience and capabilities.

"I am sure that Yediyurappa will handle the allotment of portfolios effectively,'' Katti hinted.

Sources also said, MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil, who resigned and are joining the BJP also are expecting Yediyurappa to place them in his cabinet.

ALSO READ | Two Independent Karnataka MLAs seek withdrawal of plea seeking instant floor test from SC

However, it seems extremely unlikely that Patil and Kumathalli will make it to the cabinet looking at the stiff race in which experienced MLAs of the party are involved, sources added.

The party may even drop Umesh Katti if it comes under pressure from MLAs who will be joining the BJP by quitting Congress. However, Umesh is confident that his inclusion is certain.

He said, "The BJP would have to plan its cabinet considering all MLAs of BJP and those who switched to the party from Congress, into confidence."

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi is demanding the post of Deputy Chief Minister or Irrigation portfolio. He had demanded plum portfolios for his rebel team of MLAs as well when he was "negotiating'' with BJP leaders a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how Yediyurappa would reward him when it comes to having a seat in BJP's cabinet.

ALSO READ | Political undercurrents in Belagavi led to fall of Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka

Many associates of six-time Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi expect the BJP to allot a plum portfolio to Ramesh as he too played a major role in getting the rebel Congress MLAs to move out, to topple the coalition government.

As per Umesh Katti's calculations, Balachandra would not find a place in the cabinet, but sources in BJP said, the latter would be inducted into the cabinet. He may be elevated as minister in-charge of Belagavi district, sources added.

Second-time MLA Shashikala Jolle is the front-runner in woman's quota — also for the fact that her husband Annasaheb Jolle recently won the Lok Sabha seat defeating a popular Congress candidate in Chikkodi.

It remains to be seen if her lobby for the berth works or not with many woman MLAs of the party already in contention.

A strong lobby of supporters of MLAs Abhay Patil from Belagavi South, P Rajeev from Kudchi, Duryodhan Aihole from Raibag, Mahadevappa Yadwad from Ramdurg and Anand Mamni from Saudatti may also exert pressure on BJP for a place in the cabinet, for their leaders.

