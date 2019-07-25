Rebel Karnataka MLAs may return to Mumbai for brief stay, say sources

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rebel Karnataka MLAs, who had been camping in Mumbai before they flew to New Delhi earlier this week for appearance in the Supreme Court, will either return to Mumbai for a brief stay or fly directly to Bengaluru, sources said on Thursday.

The H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka was reduced to a minority in the critical trial of strength in the assembly on Tuesday when the confidence motion moved by him was defeated with 99 voting in favour of it and 105 against.

When asked about the rebel Karnataka MLAs who were earlier in Mumbai, their coordinator told PTI, "Their role in Mumbai is technically over. They may either fly back directly to Bengaluru (from the national capital) or come down to Mumbai for a brief stay."

"The picture will be clear by today evening about their Mumbai visit," he said.

According to sources, 15 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD (S) were camping at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai.

When asked about whether the lawmakers would stay in the same luxury hotel, he said, "If they are coming to Mumbai to stay here, there will be no problem of their accommodation."

"They have already resigned and confirmed their stand even in the Supreme Court," the coordinator said.