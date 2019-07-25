Rebels to return after Yeddyurappa trust vote

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/RAICHUR: With coalition leaders pressing for the disqualification of rebel MLAs, and petitions pending before the Supreme Court, the MLAs holed up in Pune have decided to stay back till Monday. The rebels, jubilant after the fall of the government on Tuesday, had decided to fly back to the city on Wednesday. They put off their plans and decided to remain united to take on any action by the Speaker.

Rebel MLA A H Vishwanath said they will stay in Pune till Yeddyurappa wins the trust vote, and will not attend the House as they have already submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

Maski MLA yet to decide

Defected Maski MLA Pratap Gowda Patil will decide on the future course of his political career after the acceptance of his resignation. He told TNIE that he had resigned as he was neglected by the coalition. On asking what his demands to stay with the BJP were, he said he has not given it any thought.

