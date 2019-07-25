Home States Karnataka

SC permits two independent Karnataka MLAs to withdraw plea for immediate floor test

The apex court took note of the submissions of the senior lawyers representing the speaker and the CM that they have no objection to the withdrawal of the petition.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Independent Karnataka MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar. (Photo | EPS)

Independent Karnataka MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed two Independent MLAs from Karnataka to withdraw their plea seeking a direction to state assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to conduct "forthwith" floor test on a trust motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

ALSO READ| DK Shivakumar was part of the problem 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of the senior lawyers representing the speaker and Kumaraswamy that they have no objection to the withdrawal of the petition.

The bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose then allowed the counsel for MLAs - R Shankar and H Nagesh - to withdraw the plea on the ground that it has now become infructuous after the floor test on Tuesday evening.

The apex court expressed displeasure over the senior lawyers not-appearing before it for seeking the withdrawal of the plea. "When you want an urgent listing, you come before us - night, day or midnight. But when the court wants a counsel, he chooses not to appear," the bench observed.

ALSO READ| KC Venugopal, the failed pacifier amid turmoil

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it in a House with an effective strength of 205 members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka independent MLAs HD Kumaraswamy government Karnataka political crisis Supreme Court Karnataka floor test plea H Nagesh
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp