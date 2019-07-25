Unprecedented Finance bill impasse could push Karnataka Assembly to suspended animation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has till next Wednesday ideally to pass the Finance Bill if it wants to keep its machinery running.

With neither a government in place nor legislative assembly in session, the passage of Finance bill has reached an impasse- one that is forcing officials to dust the books to find a solution.

The vote on accounts passed by both Houses of Karnataka in February 2019 will cease on July 31. The finance bill needs to be passed even to pay salaries to State government employees.

While a new government is most likely to take over before July 31, convene a special session, prove majority and pass the finance bill, the question of 'what if' is lurking around the corner.

After the Congress-JDs coalition led by HD Kumaraswamy lost the motion of confidence on Tuesday, the House was adjourned Sine Die.

With the BJP yet to decided upon when it can stake claim to form the government and Kumaraswamy reduced to an in-charge chief minister, no executive decisions can be taken.

The finance bill itself can be passed only in the legislative assembly.

"The procedure now is for a new government to take over and prove a majority in the House. The finance bill will be taken up immediately after a majority is proved," said Finance Secretary INS Prasad.

This is the first time the state is facing such an impasse. The unprecedented scenario is forcing officials to look for alternatives in case no government comes to power before July 31, even if it is a far-fetching possibility.

"It is impossible that the finance bill isn't passed," said another official when asked about alternatives.

Bureaucrats seem to be looking for ways around if the impasse continues.

"This is an unprecedented situation. It cannot even be treated like an ordinance and taken to the Governor for approval. It has to be presented before the House," said another IAS officer from the Finance department. The officials are now preparing for a delay of one or two days.

"There is ample time to pass the Finance bill and it shouldn't come as a concern at all. In case it isn't passed before July 31, then the assembly going into suspended animation with Governor taking over the charge is a possibility. An in-charge government cannot function for too long," pointed out Krishna Byregowda, former parliamentary affairs and Law minister.

HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the House on Tuesday before the floor test requesting for the Finance Bill to be passed but the BJP flat refused.

"Had the BJP agreed to pass the finance bill, the government could have claimed a majority. After all, the passage of a finance bill is the reflection of a government's majority," pointed out a BJP leader justifying the party's stance.

On Wednesday BJP leaders led by Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Madhuswamy met Speaker Ramesh Kumar ti impress upon the Finance Bill but everything now depends on when the BJP will stake claim to form the government.