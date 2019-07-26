Agony and ecstasy as BJP waits for clarity 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the party high command seems to be taking time to decide on government formation, its state unit leaders are confident that it will be done soon, and under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.

However, many senior leaders are anxious about the next ministry, and unsure that they will be part of the government, as many rebels have to be accommodated to ensure the government’s stability. Party MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers are excited that the BJP is returning to power, but admit that there isn’t much clarity on either the date or ministry.

A senior BJP leader told TNIE that people have mixed feelings. Since the coalition MLAs from Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajarajeshwarinagar, KR Puram and other assembly constituencies have resigned, they are very likely to stake claim for the ticket to contest the by-election. This has irked local BJP workers, who are unhappy that those who had contested against the party candidate last year, would now get the party ticket.

In Bengaluru, BJP MLAs who have won thrice include Ravi Subramanya from Basavanagudi, Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, Ashwathnarayana from Malleswaram, R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura and Satish Reddy from Bommanahalli.

“Naturally, they are aspirants for ministership, some have even served as ministers earlier. If rebel MLAs, including Byrathi Basavaraju, Munirathna and Gopalaiah win, they have to be inducted into the cabinet. In that case, there will be nine MLAs from Bengaluru alone, all nine cannot be inducted as it will lead to regional disparity. These MLAs are happy now to form the government, but anxious too,” said the senior leader, on anonymity.

This apart, BJP members also have a fear about numbers. “Right now, we have 107 members, including two Independents. Once we have a by-election, it will be a different number game. We will be under pressure to win eight seats to prove majority. With the inclusion of rebels into our party, we are in a dilemma on how our own party workers will react,” a leader said.

MLA Ravi Subramanya told TNIE that the government cannot be formed all of a sudden. There are many issues which need to be taken into consideration. “We are happy that in a couple of days, a Legislature Party meeting will be held, and we will soon see the Governor. We will complete all the formalities and pass the Finance Bill on time,” he said.