Home States Karnataka

Agony and ecstasy as BJP waits for clarity 

Role of rebels, upcoming by-elections yet to be sorted out in the political game of numbers

Published: 26th July 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai and J C Madhuswamy share a meal with MP G S Basavaraju at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the party high command seems to be taking time to decide on government formation, its state unit leaders are confident that it will be done soon, and under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.

However, many senior leaders are anxious about the next ministry, and unsure that they will be part of the government, as many rebels have to be accommodated to ensure the government’s stability. Party MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers are excited that the BJP is returning to power, but admit that there isn’t much clarity on either the date or ministry. 

A senior BJP leader told TNIE that people have mixed feelings. Since the coalition MLAs from Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajarajeshwarinagar, KR Puram and other assembly constituencies have resigned, they are very likely to stake claim for the ticket to contest the by-election. This has irked local BJP workers, who are unhappy that those who had contested against the party candidate last year, would now get the party ticket. 

In Bengaluru, BJP MLAs who have won thrice include Ravi Subramanya from Basavanagudi, Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, Ashwathnarayana from Malleswaram, R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura and Satish Reddy from Bommanahalli. 

“Naturally, they are aspirants for ministership, some have even served as ministers earlier. If rebel MLAs, including Byrathi Basavaraju, Munirathna and Gopalaiah win, they have to be inducted into the cabinet. In that case, there will be nine MLAs from Bengaluru alone, all nine cannot be inducted as it will lead to regional disparity. These MLAs are happy now to form the government, but anxious too,” said the senior leader, on anonymity. 

This apart, BJP members also have a fear about numbers. “Right now, we have 107 members, including two Independents. Once we have a by-election, it will be a different number game. We will be under pressure to win eight seats to prove majority. With the inclusion of rebels into our party, we are in a dilemma on how our own party  workers will react,” a leader said.

MLA Ravi Subramanya told TNIE that the government cannot be formed all of a sudden. There are many issues which need to be taken into consideration. “We are happy that in a couple of days, a Legislature Party meeting will be held, and we will soon see the Governor. We will complete all the formalities and pass the Finance Bill on time,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp