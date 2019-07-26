Congress leaders foresee trouble in BJP camp too  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the BJP defeated the trust vote moved by the Congress-JDS coalition government, several state Congress leaders seemed not to be worried about the recent political developments in the state. Several senior Congress leaders say it is not easy for the BJP to form the government and even if they do so, it is not easy for them to run it by accommodating the rebel coalition MLAs.

“The rebels are experienced and seasoned politicians. Now that they want to join the BJP, they will expect more from the saffron party — like a place in the new cabinet. The BJP cannot accommodate all the rebels. If they induct them into the cabinet, then those in BJP, who missed out on a cabinet berth, will cause trouble and naturally there will be chaos. It is a tricky situation for the BJP,” senior Congress leader and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE.

Another senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said joining hands with the JDS post the 2018 Assembly elections was a mistake. “The best option before the Congress now is to allow the BJP to form a government. With rebels on their side, there will be ruckus in the BJP. This will act in Congress’ favour in the run up to the 2023 polls.”

Former minister D K Shivakumar said “the rebels will make BJP state chief B S Yediyurappa’s life hell.”

“The rebels are eying major ministries like Bengaluru development, power and PWD. I don’t know how Amit Shah will control them. They did not even spare the party from where they began their political career ... will they spare Yediyurappa?” Shivakumar asked.