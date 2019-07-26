Home States Karnataka

Congress looks for poll position, to woo unhappy BJP legislators

Shaken by the coalition government’s dramatic fall, the Congress leadership has begun working on new strategies to regain lost ground.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Shaken by the coalition government’s dramatic fall, the Congress leadership has begun working on new strategies to regain lost ground. It plans to pay the BJP in its own coin by wooing the disgruntled legislators of the saffron party.

The party leaders are getting in touch with several unahappy but popular leaders of the BJP in constituencies which may go to bypolls in the next sixth months. The bypolls may be necessitated if the Speaker accepts the resignations of the rebels.

The Congress strategy to rope in BJP’s disgruntled legislators is expected to gain pace once the saffron party forms the government. Sources in Congress are confident that many BJP legislators will quit the party as it would be impossible to accommodate all of them in the cabinet.
 Efforts are on by the Congress to rope in Raju Kage of BJP from Kagwad who lost by a slender margin to Shrimant Patil in the recent assembly election. A four-time legislator, Kage told The New Indian Express that he would have to contest as an Independent if Shrimant Patil is fielded by the BJP.

According to sources, Congress leader D K Shivakumar has already contacted Kage in an effort to field him as a Congress candidate to ensure that Shrimant Patil is defeated.  “The Congress party is upset over the way the group of disgruntled party legislators toppled the government. To teach them a fitting lesson, the party is going all out to defeat them in the coming bypolls,’’ sources added.

Even as Umesh Katti, eight-time BJP MLA from Hukkeri constituency, is confident of making it to the cabinet in the next government, sources in BJP said he would have to be sidelined to accommodate Balachandra Jarkiholi from Belagavi district. To capitalise on it, the Congress party wants to rope in Katti so that he could bolster the party’s prospects, sources added.

The politically influential Katti family is already at loggerheads with the BJP leadership for denying party ticket to former MLA Ramesh Katti in the recent Lok Sabha polls from Chikkodi constituency. 
Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi is expected to help the party win the bypolls if they are held in Gokak and Kagwad constituencies where he is popular among the voters.
 

