Not easy for BJP to form government in Karnataka, says Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress leaders seem to be not worried for the collapse of the coalition government.

It is neither easy for BJP to form a government, even if they do, its again not easy for them to run the government with rebels with them says Congress leaders.

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said it is not easy for BJP to form a government with rebels.

"Those who went from us are experienced and senior hands. Now that they are going there they expect more from BJP, cabinet ministry. BJP cannot accommodate to all these rebels, even if they do, they will not be able to give it to their own people. If people in BJP do not get minister-ship, naturally there will be chaos there. This is a tricky situation for BJP,'' he said.

A senior Congress leader on anonymity said the coalition government was not a good idea, whatever done cannot be undone. Going with JDS was a mistake.

"The best option for Congress now is to see BJP government. With rebel with them, there will be ruckus. This will act in our favour for 2023 election,'' leader said.

Another senior leader D K Shivakumar pointed at the rebels and said they will make BSY life hell. They will pull Yediyurappa to the street.

"These rebels eye on major khata like Bengaluru development, Power and PWD. I don't know how Amit Shah will control them. I know our people. They did not spare the party where they started their political career and grow, will they spare Yediyurappa,'' DKS questioned.