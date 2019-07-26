Home States Karnataka

Not easy for BJP to form government in Karnataka, says Congress

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said it is not easy for BJP to form a government with rebels.

Published: 26th July 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy visited MLA Ramalingareddys house in Bengaluru daughter and MLA Sowmya Reddy also seen. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress leaders seem to be not worried for the collapse of the coalition government.

It is neither easy for BJP to form a government, even if they do, its again not easy for them to run the government with rebels with them says Congress leaders.

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said it is not easy for BJP to form a government with rebels.

"Those who went from us are experienced and senior hands. Now that they are going there they expect more from BJP, cabinet ministry. BJP cannot accommodate to all these rebels, even if they do, they will not be able to give it to their own people. If people in BJP do not get minister-ship, naturally there will be chaos there. This is a tricky situation for BJP,'' he said.

A senior Congress leader on anonymity said the coalition government was not a good idea, whatever done cannot be undone. Going with JDS was a mistake.

"The best option for Congress now is to see BJP government. With rebel with them, there will be ruckus. This will act in our favour for 2023 election,'' leader said.

Another senior leader D K Shivakumar pointed at the rebels and said they will make BSY life hell. They will pull Yediyurappa to the street.

"These rebels eye on major khata like Bengaluru development, Power and PWD. I don't know how Amit Shah will control them. I know our people. They did not spare the party where they started their political career and grow, will they spare Yediyurappa,'' DKS questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS BJP Karnataka Crisis Ramalinga Reddy D K Shivakumar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp