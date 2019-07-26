Home States Karnataka

Now, KRS reservoir gets telemetric water gauge 

Tech will help in recording various data, including water level  

A file photo of the KRS reservoir across the Cauvery river in Mandya district

By Express News Service

MYSURU : In what may help in assessing the real-time information on water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir in the district, a telemetric water gauge has been installed at the dam. 

From water-level to inflow and outflow, all the information related to the storage of water in the dam can be assessed on the basis of a sensor-based technology. However, it will take sometime for the system to function, as the calibration works are yet to be completed.

This follows the recent visit of an internal committee of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to the dam site to study the water level. It was then that the experts mulled over deploying an online monitoring system for all the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin through telemetric-based real time data acquisition and transmission.

Sources told TNIE that once it starts functioning, the facility will transmit data to a dedicated cell opened at the CWMA office in New Delhi. It will ensure an error free system. In the existing system, the authorities concerned collect the data manually from every reservoir in the state.

The data collected here can be accessed through mobile phones too, which will also provide details on the number of canals and their location, water-level in the canals, sluice gates, width and amount of water released and also the spill over of water.

A similar system has been installed in other reservoirs like Hemavathy in Hassan, Harangi in Kodagu, besides Banasura dam in Kerala and Lower Bhavani, Amaravati and Mettur dams in Tamil Nadu.

