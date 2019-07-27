Agri dept halts paddy cultivation in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the district facing an acute water shortage due to the lack of rainfall, the agricultural department has dissuaded farmers from cultivating paddy for now. The shortage resulted from the release of water from dams in the Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu. The department has also stopped the distribution of subsidised paddy seeds for now.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programmes at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Friday, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department Mahantheshappa said that there is a 22 per cent deficit in rainfall for the district. In T Narsipur taluk, there is a 35 per cent shortage of rain, followed by 30 per cent in KR Nagar and 27 per cent in HD Kote and Periyapatna taluks. The deficit rainfall has affected the target set for taking up sowing activities as only 2.13 lakh hectares of land has been covered as against the target of four lakh hectares.

“It had been planned to take up paddy cultivation in 1.2 lakh hectares of irrigated land, but this could not be achieved due to the lack of water in dams. Though the opinion of the Irrigation Consultation Committee (ICC) is taken before releasing water to canals, it is not of much help. Amid this, water is being released to Tamil Nadu on the basis of recommendations of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA),” he said.

Hence, the department is requesting farmers to avoid cultivation of paddy, a water-intensive crop and instead switch to other crops which require less water, he said.