Home States Karnataka

BJP mulling no-confidence motion against Karnataka Speaker, JDS rules out supporting Yediyurappa government

The Speaker had indicated that in a couple of days, he would take a decision regarding the rest of the MLAs including three from JDS who had defected to the BJP.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A day after it came to power in Karnataka, the BJP is contemplating bringing a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, if he does not voluntarily vacate the post, party sources said Saturday.

The message has been discreetly conveyed to Kumar to give up the post, which is conventionally held by a member from the ruling party, the sources said, ahead of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa moving the confidence motion in the assembly on Monday to prove his majority.

READ HERE | BJP forming government in Karnataka is 'victory of horsetrading': Siddaramaiah

"We will move the no-confidence motion against the Speaker if he himself does not resign," a senior state BJP leader told PTI requesting anonymity.

"Our first agenda is to win the confidence motion and get the finance bill passed on Monday. We will wait and see whether the Speaker steps down on his own," he added The BJP leader sought to know how there could be a Speaker from the opposition party.

"Once we win the confidence of the House, we will go ahead with moving no-confidence motion," he said.

READ HERE | Rebel MLAs wanted Yediyurappa to take oath as CM, prove majority at the earliest

In a sudden turn of events, Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government on Friday, barely 24 hours after the Speaker disqualified three rebel MLAs while keeping the decision pending on 14 others.

The Speaker had said that he would take a decision in a couple of days on the pleas for disqualification of the remaining MLAs.

A raft of resignations by the rebel MLAs had brought down the coalition government when it lost the vote of confidence in the assembly on Tuesday and put the BJP on the saddle.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda Saturday ruled out any support to the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa, saying his party would play the role of a "constructive" opposition.

Gowda made the party position clear a day after a section of JD(S) legislators asked former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to extend support to the BJP government.

After a meeting of JDS MLAs on Friday, party senior leader G T Devegowda had said "Some have suggested that we should sit in opposition, while some legislators are of the opinion that we should support the BJP from outside."

"We are going to play a constructive role.As a regional party we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all. If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," Deve Gowda told reporters here.

The JDS patriarch said, "There is no big deal in saying so (support to BJP). His (H T Devegowda's) intention was that the finance bill was passed (before July 31) because it was a budget presented by Kumaraswamy."

Gowda explained that G T Devegowda intended to say that the JD(S) would not oppose every move of BJP just for the heck of it.

"The pain of losing power within 14 months instead of 60 months (five years) is evident among Congress and the JD(S) leaders. Hence, G T Devegowda expressed his views. What's the big deal in it? Isn't it his right to express views?" he said.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the government of the BJP in Karnataka was not "constitutionally or ethically formed" and called it "a victory of horse-trading."

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, accused the BJP of "misusing" the office of Governor to form the government.

"Yediyurappa taking oath itself is against the constitution by misusing the office of the governor though they don't have the majority," he told reporters here.

Explaining the equation, he said the strength of the Assembly after the disqualification of three MLAs was 221 and the halfway mark was 111.

However, the BJP has only 105.

Asserting that the BJP has to give the list of 111 MLAs, Siddaramaiah underlined the fact that the names of rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai cannot be given as they were from Congress and the JD(S).

"This (BJP's) is not a constitutionally or ethically formed government. How will they (BJP) prove majority then? Has it got any recognition within the framework of the constitution?" Siddaramaiah asked.

He said the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government would not have collapsed if the Congress and JD(S) MLAs were not confined.

"They (BJP) confined our MLAs illegally by luring them and now they (BJP) are saying it is the victory of people. No, it is not the victory of people. It is the victory of horse-trading," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister claimed that two rebel MLAs had called him regarding their disqualification but he did not receive their calls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Speaker Karnataka Crisis Ramesh Kumar
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp