Yediyurappa stays orders on all new projects, transfers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before he took oath as Chief Minister on Friday, BS Yediyurappa directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to put on hold all new projects, and transfers that were effected in July, until further review. With this, he has taken the first big step in reversing the decisions taken by the previous coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

In a letter, the Chief Secretary has directed all Principal Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries to withhold all new projects and tenders. Transfers of officials, that were approved in July and where they have not taken charge, are also on hold. All the projects sanctioned and transfers announced will be reviewed by the new Chief Minister and new orders on them will be issued, the letter said.



“This is not unusual. It happens whenever there is a new government formed by a different party,’’ said an official of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) who did not want to be named.

On July 18, The New Indian Express has carried a report (‘Karnataka government transferred 2000 officials in 10 days) highlighting the largescale transfers even when the coalition government was unstable. During the debate on the trust vote in the assembly, the BJP had accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the outgoing CM H D Kumaraswamy of clearing projects and effecting transfers of officials despite having lost majority. Transfers continued to be effected till July 23 when H D Kumaraswamy resigned.