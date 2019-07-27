Home States Karnataka

Congress terms swearing-in unconstitutional, unholy

This only proves that the BJP has no belief in democratic values,” he tweeted. 

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, as soon as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala in the morning to stake his claim to form the Government, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them as well as the Governor of colluding to bypass the Constitution. 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Twitter, accused the BJP of having ‘no belief in democratic values’. “BJP has a strength of 105, which is way less than the halfway mark. In no way can the BJP form Government if Constitution is followed. This only proves that the BJP has no belief in democratic values,” he tweeted. 

Siddaramaiah further said, “Karnataka assembly has become an experimental lab for BJP and BJP backed Governor to try unconstitutional ways to form Government. In what article of the Constitution is the Governor allowed to permit the party to form Government that doesn’t have majority? (sic).” He termed the development a shame.

Later in the day, when it was confirmed that Yediyurappa would take oath in the evening, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundu Rao termed the swearing-in an ‘unholy’ event and a ‘blot on our democracy’. Gundu Rao, in a tweet, said that the swearing-in was ‘unconstitutional and unethical’. “Swearing-in of Yediyurappa as CM of Karnataka is unconstitutional and unethical based on horse trading and corrupt methods,” Gundu Rao said, further instructing all Congress members not to attend the event. 

Former Bellary Member of Parliament V S Ugrappa also alleged, “The BJP has spent Rs 1,000 crore to form government and are indulging in horse trading to increase numbers from 105 to 112.” He also took on Governor Vala and said, “The Governor’s invitation is unconstitutional and he has given room for people to suspect that he has become blind to this conspiracy. For example without verifying their strength he has invited Yediyurappa which is undemocratic,’’ he alleged at a press meet in the Congress Office on Friday.    

Casting doubt on all four of Yediyurappa’s innings as Chief Minister, Ugrappa said, “On all occasions he has lacked sufficient numbers and has used ‘wrong means’ to reach the essential numbers. The only means available for Yediyurappa now is ‘horse-trading’,” he said. 

“Until the resignations of the Congress and JDS legislators are accepted, they are still members. Until they are disqualified, they are members,” he pointed out. 

