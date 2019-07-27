Karnataka High Court stays proceedings against Rai, Mevani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed further proceedings against actor-politician Prakash Rai and MLA Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat, in relation to a case registered for the alleged breach of code of conduct during the assembly elections held in May 2018.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar stayed the proceedings after hearing the petition filed by Rai, Mevani and two others questioning the validity of the crime registered and the chargesheet filed.

The petitioners contended that the chargesheet was filed on December 20, 2018, by the Chikmagalur Town police, based on an FIR. The petitioners contended that the complaint does not disclose any of the offences mentioned in the FIR.

Under such circumstances, the ultimate result of the trial is well predictable and as such the whole proceeding is nothing but abuse of the law.