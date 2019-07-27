Fire breaks out at warehouse in Tavarekere

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Tavarekere on Thursday evening. More than 10 fire tenders were called and the operation lasted for more than 11 hours before the fire was put out.

The incident occurred at a depot belonging to Nishanth Mouldings Pvt Ltd located in Chikkagollarahatti off Magadi Road in Tavarekere. Officials of the Fire & Emergency Services Department said that the fire broke out at the depot at 6.05 pm on Thursday and fire tenders were rushed from Sunkadakatte Fire Station.

The warehouse had expired goods and lot of plastic materials. Officials are yet to estmate the loss incurred and the reason for the fire.