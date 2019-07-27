Home States Karnataka

Will it be 4th time lucky for BS Yeddiyurappa?

a saffron wave descended and chants of “BSY! BSY!’’ reverberated as Yediyurappa took oath as CM 

Published: 27th July 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:52 AM

By Ashwini M Shripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was like the first day, first show of a big-budget movie, at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan on Friday evening. BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time, as chants of  “BSY! BSY!’’ reverberated within and outside the premises. 

His enthusiastic followers, who had gathered in big numbers, kept up the whistling and cheering as Yediyurappa stepped up to the dais -- just like when the hero makes his first appearance. In his white safari suit and green shawl to reaffirm his pro-farmer image, the BJP leader took oath in the name of God. The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled at 6.30pm, but Yediyurappa’s fans and followers started assembling before 5pm. 

Outside, crackers were burst, and inside, there was a shower of bouquets and garlands, as chants saluting Modi and Amit Shah went up. Some fans clambered up the metal pillars of the Glass House for a glimpse, many in saffron shawls.

When Rebel Congress neta Roshan Baig entered, cheers went up from all corners and BJP leaders who were sitting in the front row stood up to greet him. There was chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai!”
Selfie Mania 

With their favourite netas, including MLAs, MLCs and MPs milling around, followers and lackeys were busy taking selfies, even when the National Anthem was being played. An old man came dressed like PM Narendra Modi, complete with colourful turban, and many BJP fans took selfies with him too. He waved to the crowd and flashed the victory symbol. 

Who was present

Former Governor Justice Rama Jois, Bengaluru MLAs Ravi Subramanya, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, Satish Reddy, Aravind Limbavali, Katta Subramanya Naidu; MPs DV Sadananda Gowda, Shobha Karandlaje, Tejaswi Surya, Prathap Simha; retired IAS officer M Lakshminarayana, actors Jaggesh and Tara. From the Congress, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, rebel Roshan Baig and former MLA KN Rajanna were present. 

Who skipped
Former CMs Siddaramiah and HD Kumaraswamy, other senior Congress and JDS leaders.

