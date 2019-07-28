53% alcohol found in water cans supplied to hospital

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Water cans delivered to a government hospital here were found to have 53.43 per cent of alcohol in them.

According to the complainant Prashanth Mallya, manager of the Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Children Hospital, six cans were delivered, but three were sent back as there was no label on them. Later, the hospital’s store executive Gokul received the remaining three cans.

Of the six water cans, two were sealed in 2019 and one in 2017. On June 4, water was being filled in a humidifier in a consultation room. A nurse and supervisor came inside the room and smelled something foul.

They checked the humidifier and thought something was off about the smell. The water was then sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and it was proved that the water contained 53.43 percent of alcohol. A case is registered in Udupi town police station under Section 274 of IPC.

