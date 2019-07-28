Home States Karnataka

53% alcohol found in water cans supplied to hospital

Water cans delivered to a government hospital here were found to have 53.43 per cent of alcohol in them. 

Published: 28th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Water cans delivered to a government hospital here were found to have 53.43 per cent of alcohol in them. 

According to the complainant Prashanth Mallya, manager of the Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Children Hospital, six cans were delivered, but three were sent back as there was no label on them. Later, the hospital’s store executive Gokul received the remaining three cans. 

Of the six water cans, two were sealed in 2019 and one in 2017. On June 4, water was being filled in a humidifier in a consultation room. A nurse and supervisor came inside the room and smelled something foul.

They checked the humidifier and thought something was off about the smell. The water was then sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and it was proved that the water contained 53.43 percent of alcohol. A case is registered in Udupi town police station under Section 274 of IPC. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp