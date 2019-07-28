Another big rejig in IAS, IPS ranks soon in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just days after several hundred transfers of officials in various departments were effected, a big shake-up is expected again in the IAS and IPS cadre across the state after the new BJP government passes the floor test on Monday.

According to sources, a rejig in the top brass of many departments including the Bengaluru city police commissionerate, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Home and Public Works Departments is in the offing.

In another major move, Chief Minister

BS Yediyurappa is believed to have decided on abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and instead strengthen the Lokayukta after the cabinet expansion. “Yediyurappa will take steps to abolish the ACB and enable the Lokayukta to function like in the past. This was part of the BJP manifesto,” a source pointed out.

Immediately after he was sworn in as CM, Yediyurappa on Friday had instructed all heads of departments to put on hold orders relating to transfers issued by the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government until further review.

Among the changes that are expected to be made include the Bengaluru city police commissioner. Only on June 17, T Suneel Kumar was transferred and Alok Kumar was promoted as Additional Director General of Police and made the city police chief.

According to sources, the names on top of the list are ADGP (Law & Order) Kamal Pant of 1990 batch, who has worked as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) between 2013 and 2014, ADGP (KSRP) Bhaskar Rao, also of 1990 batch from Bengaluru, and ADGP Sunil Agarwal of 1991 batch, who is currently posted in the Fire & Emergency Services Department.



A reshuffle of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all divisions in Bengaluru, SPs of some cities along with several IAS officers, including re-instating some of those who were transferred in July, is also on the cards.

It may be recalled that hours after assuming office as chief minister in 2018, Yediyurappa had transferred several IAS and IPS officers at the top level. He had then appointed M Lakshminarayana, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, as Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister and also had brought in senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey as ADGP- Intelligence and Sandeep Patil as DIG-Intelligence.



“A similar rejig in the IPS circle will soon happen. Though changing the commissioner might not be immediate, intelligence officers and some of the IAS officers will definitely be changed,” a source in the Home department said.

However, some serving and retired officers dismissed this as unlikely. “With the amendments made to Karnataka Police Act, no such reshuffle can happen without a valid reason. It is unlikely that the chief minister will do anything of this sort. However, even if the government does so, it should have a strong reason to explain to the tribunal if it is challenged,” said former Director General of Police D V Guruprasad.