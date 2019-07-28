‘BSY is not just a leader, he is a fighter’

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to prove his majority in the assembly on Monday. Since rebel MLAs have decided to stay away, floor test may not be a major challenge. But handling rebels, ministry expansion and must-win bypolls are certainly going to put the CM and his team’s abilities to test. Senior BJP leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje, who had worked as minister in his cabinet in the past, says Yediyurappa is a fighter and will overcome all those challenges to give a good government. Excerpts from an interview.

How different will the BJP government be compared to the coalition government?

Since the last one-and-half years, there has been no development in the state, except transfers of officials. Now, legislators and officials will be taken into confidence to focus on development works in all the constituencies. The state is facing severe drought and many areas are facing shortage of drinking water. In such a situation, the government needs to provide relief to the people and also help farmers. The new government will do all that and will also focus on the overall development of the state.

What do you think should be its priorities?

Focus should also be on taking up works that are neglected, and on giving importance to irrigation projects and desilting of lakes. We need to have long-term planning and programmes to help farmers by tapping into central government schemes. The coalition government had no interest in doing it nor taking the Centre’s assistance to take up any works. Our government will work together with the Centre to take up various programmes.

After many years, we have the same party ruling the state and the Centre. How will it help?

It helps the state government in taking up many development works. We also have a bigger responsibility as 25 BJP MPs are elected from the state.

Is it not a big challenge to handle (Congress-JDS ) rebels?

Everything is a challenge for us. We all know that Yediyurappa’s life is full of challenges and I am sure he will overcome them and give a good government. MLAs want development works in their constituencies and if that happens, they will be with the government. Yediyurappa is not just a leader, he is also a fighter. He has been fighting for farmers and other issues for the last 40 years and he has the experience to address concerns of all sections of people.

Will assembly bypolls be the next challenge?

Yes, but we are confident of winning.

How confident are you about winning Monday’s confidence motion?

We are fully confident. It was 99 (for Congress -JDS coalition) and 105 (for BJP) during Tuesday’s trust vote (moved by H D Kumaraswamy). I am confident that our number will go up to 106, but the Congress-JDS number will not increase.

Will you be part of this government?

No. Now, I am a member of parliament and there is no question of being part of the government in the state. I will abide by whatever decision our central leaders take.

Will this government have deputy CMs?

I am not aware of any discussion on it. All such decisions will be taken by our central leaders.

Many senior BJP leaders, including you, had criticised some decisions taken by the Kumaraswamy government. Will the new government relook at all those decisions?

I think a group of ministers should sit and discuss all such issues and take a decision.