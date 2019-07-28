Home States Karnataka

Car drags home guard for 200 metres 

A car driver drove off with a Home Guard clinging on to the window for more than 200 metres on Ratha Beedi area of Gokarna town on Friday.

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A car driver drove off with a Home Guard clinging on to the window for more than 200 metres on Ratha Beedi area of Gokarna town on Friday. The official was questioning the driver for driving the car in the one-way when the latter started the vehicle.

According to sources, Chidanand Nagesh Shanbhag of Gokarna has been working as Home Guard in his home town for the past many years. On Friday, he was deployed in front of Mahabaleshwara temple to control traffic. In the evening, when the accused was driving his car on the Ratha Beedi, which is one-way, Chidanand rushed to the car and asked the driver not to drive on the road.

It soon turned into an argument as the driver did not listen to him. When the guard leaned to the driver, the latter suddenly drove his car. Chidanand was seen hanging from the window of the car. The accused drove off for more than 200 metres, when he was taking left turn, he slowed down the car and the guard jumped off. Chidanand suffered minor injury on his left hand and lodged a complaint with Gokarna police. 
A police officer said they found that the vehicle is registered with the Sirsi RTO. The police are checking the footage of all the CCTV cameras in the town. It is said three Taveras entered the town on Friday and they are checking details of all of them. 

An officer of the Home Guards said: “Shanbhag is fine now.” 

The police said they are giving first priority to identify the accused driver and his vehicle. 
However, the video of the car dragging the Home Guard went viral and locals in Gokarna are upset over the behaviour of the tourist, who in the first place has violated the traffic rule and secondly dragged the guard who was deployed to maintain traffic on narrow roads of the town, which witnesses footfalls of thousands of tourists everyday.
 

