Choosing cabinet members from Bombay-K’taka a Herculean task for CM

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deciding which of the MLAs from the Bombay-Karnataka Lingayat heartland to induct in his cabinet is going to be a Herculean task for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. That the newly-installed CM will be forced to drop some heavyweights as not all 15 potential candidates can be accommodated, is going to make it that much more difficult on him.

The BJP is also under pressure to reserve plum portfolios for some from the migrant group of Congress rebels. According to sources, the party expects some of its leaders to make way for the newcomers. This is easier said than done. In fact, some senior leaders have already indicated their portfolio of interest.



Given the long list of legislators from the region’s dominant Lingayat community, the party will have to offer enough berths for them, besides also accommodate aspirants from other large communities.

As it is, the party is in a dilemma on the role of former CM Jagadish Shettar in BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet. It also has a tough choice to make in Dharwad district, with both Aravind Bellad and Shankar Patil Munenkoppa hoping to make it. MLC Pradeep Shettar, Jagadish Shettar’s brother, is also expected to push for a seat if Jagadish Shettar is kept out. Only two from Dharwad can be considered.

Given his experience and close association with Yediyurappa, former minister Basavaraj Bommai could be the automatic choice from Haveri. When asked whether he expected the Water Resources portfolio by default, Bommai said, “I may not be given a ministry by default. The party may allot any portfolio to me. We will have to wait and see how things unfold.’’

Other seniors from the district CM Udasi, Nehru Olekar and BC Patil will also stake their claim. If Patil is included for jumping onto the BJP bandwagon, Udasi and Olekar may be ignored. In Vijayapura, sidelining of firebrand Basangouda Patil Yatnal could hurt the party. Not that leaving A S Patil Nadahalli out could be less damaging.

Eight-time MLA and close BSY confidant Umesh Katti has expressed confidence of being picked. “The party will accommodate me under Lingayat quota and Ramesh Jarkiholi under the ST one,’’ he told TNIE. Balachandra Jarkiholi says he too is in the race. The RSS leadership is rallying behind Shashikala Jolle from Nipani, who could make it under the women’s quota.

Vishveshwar Kageri and Shivaram Hebbar are two potential names from Uttar Kannada. While the former may easily make it, the saffron party cannot sideline Hebbar either. In Gadag, CC Patil is a popular face while Kalakappa Bandi and Ramanna Lamani are two others nurturing hope.

Add to this the fact that Murugesh Nirani and Govind Karjol from Bagalkot cannot be taken lightly, and Yediyurappa sure has his plate full.

Commenting on the formation, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he would be “happy if four legislators from Belagavi district made it to the cabinet”.