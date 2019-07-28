Ex-serviceman shoots brother’s son, wife over property dispute

By Express News Service

KARWAR: An ex-serviceman shot at his brother’s wife and her nine-year-old son, leaving the boy dead on the spot in the Mathakeri area of Ankola town on Saturday evening.



Ankola police said that the incident occurred when the victim’s husband, Amit Prabhu, was away. The accused is Ajay Prabhu (44), an ex-serviceman and the deceased is Anuj Amit Prabhu (9). The boy’s mother Medha Amit Prabhu (40) sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital after being given first-aid at Ankola taluk hospital.

Ajay allegedly had a property dispute with his younger brother Amit. On Saturday evening, the accused came to his brother’s house in an inebriated state. He started arguing with Medha and in a fit of rage, Ajay took his rifle and shot the boy and his mother in the head. The boy died on the spot and the woman sustained serious head injuries.

Soon after the incident, the neighbours informed Ankola police. They rushed to the spot and shifted both the mother and the son to Ankola government hospital, where doctors declared the boy brought dead. The police arrested Ajay Prabhu and seized his rifle.

According to sources, the accused is an alcoholic and a drug addict. He lives on the first floor of the house along with his wife and kids. His younger brother Amit who runs an ice cream parlour in town.

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil told The New Sunday the exact reason for the shooting was yet to be ascertained. The police have seized the rifle and ballistic experts will visit the spot on Sunday morning to carry out further investigations.