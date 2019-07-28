Home States Karnataka

Ex-serviceman shoots brother’s son, wife over property dispute

An ex-serviceman shot at his brother’s wife and her nine-year-old son, leaving the boy dead on the spot in the Mathakeri area of Ankola town on Saturday evening.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

the rifle that he used for shooting | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: An ex-serviceman shot at his brother’s wife and her nine-year-old son, leaving the boy dead on the spot in the Mathakeri area of Ankola town on Saturday evening.

Ankola police said that the incident occurred when the victim’s husband, Amit Prabhu, was away. The accused is Ajay Prabhu (44), an ex-serviceman and the deceased is Anuj Amit Prabhu (9). The boy’s mother Medha Amit Prabhu (40) sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital after being given first-aid at Ankola taluk hospital.

Ajay allegedly had a property dispute with his younger brother Amit. On Saturday evening, the accused came to his brother’s house in an inebriated state. He started arguing with Medha and in a fit of rage, Ajay took his rifle and shot the boy and his mother in the head. The boy died on the spot and the woman sustained serious head injuries. 

Soon after the incident, the neighbours informed Ankola police. They rushed to the spot and shifted both the mother and the son to Ankola government hospital, where doctors declared the boy brought dead. The police arrested Ajay Prabhu and seized his rifle.

According to sources, the accused is an alcoholic and a drug addict. He lives on the first floor of the house along with his wife and kids. His younger brother Amit who runs an ice cream parlour in town. 

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil told The New Sunday the exact reason for the shooting was yet to be ascertained. The police have seized the rifle and ballistic experts will visit the spot on Sunday morning to carry out further investigations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ex-serviceman murder
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp