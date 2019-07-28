Home States Karnataka

Festive mood and floor test prayers

Bookanakere village gives grand welcome to its son Yediyurappa; CM promises development

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offers prayers at Melukote Temple in Mandya district, on Saturday | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MANDYA: As the stage is set for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to prove majority in the assembly on Monday, Bookanakere, his native village, is praying for its proud son to pass the floor test.
On Saturday, the village temple was decked up for a special puja with thousands of Yediyurappa’s supporters and BJP men thronging the village to welcome him.
The villagers, happy that the stars, at last, turned in favour of their leader, offered special puja in his name praying that he has a smooth tenure. 

As the CM’s convoy entered Bookanakere, the villagers burst crackers, raised cheerful slogans and rushed with garlands, making it difficult for the cops and family members to manage the crowd. Yediyurappa along with son B Y Raghavendra, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai and others walked to the presiding Gogalamma temple and spent about ten minutes. He also visited Siddalingeshwara temple in Gavi Mutt that was decorated with flowers and fruits.

He was welcomed by his sister-in-law Sharadamma and family members with an arathi at his house where he had breakfast and spent around twenty minutes speaking to relatives and friends.


Sharadamma, who took care of him after he lost his mother at a very young age, said that she was happy that god had blessed him to serve the people of the state. Uday, son -in-law, said that they were happy that the veteran leader has managed to rise above all conspiracies. 
A beaming Yediyurappa said, “I have come back as CM to serve the people. I will see that Bookanakere is developed. I am confident that I will pass the floor test on Monday.”

Yediyurappa spent around 30 minutes in Cheluvanarayaswamy temple in Melukote, and promised to release funds for Dasoha Bhavan. He said that the development of Melukote will be discussed at the Deputy Commissioners’ meeting in Bengaluru on August 2. He also gave a patient hearing to a few who had come seeking medical assistance for their children.  
Meanwhile, the aspirations of the people are high with Yediyurappa taking over as the Chief Minister. KR Pet taluk, worst hit by drought and no water resources, wants their CM to take up  lift irrigation project. Kemparaju, a resident, said KR Pet has been neglected for decades. 
Sandeep Patel of Bommalapura has his own wish-list. He said he will take a delegation from his village to Bengaluru to meet the CM. 

It was a packed day for Yediyurappa. Apart from temple-hopping, he was also in touch with senior party leaders as he will visit New Delhi to have talks on his strategy to win the floor test and the proposed cabinet team. “I have sought God’s blessings for completing full term as Chief Minister,” Yediyurappa said.

