JDS may give issue-based support to BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, who had almost maintained a stoic silence during last week’s political crisis, on Saturday sprang a surprise by stating that his party is not averse to extending issue-based support to the new government.

An astute politician, Gowda certainly wants to keep all his options open and have space for political manoeuverability in the days ahead as its alliance with the Congress seems to be almost over. By the time his son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy took to social media platforms to term it as a “baseless rumour”, Gowda sent out a clear message that his party was in no mood to adopt a confrontationist approach towards the new government and would rather focus on protecting its base.

After the coalition government lost the trust vote in the assembly on Tuesday, JDS leaders including Kumaraswamy and Gowda are focusing on building their party, while the Congress leaders continue to question the legitimacy of the new government. According to Congress, the BJP with 105 MLAs is way below the halfway mark of 112 in the 222-member House and that it has adopted undemocratic means to come to power. The JDS, however, is talking of playing the role of a constructive opposition.

According to political analyst Professor Kiran Gajanur, Gowda seems to be sending out a message to Congress as well as BJP. Gowda knows that he has to adopt a soft approach towards the BJP which is in power in the state as well as at the Centre. His focus now will be to build his party rather than taking on the BJP. “I think there are many factors for Gowda making such statements.”

The JDS’ stand of issue-based support, especially for the implementation of many initiatives started by the coalition government, will also give the party an opportunity to be on the right side of the political spectrum.

However, by adopting a soft approach towards the new BJP government, the regional party may run the risk of antagonizing its minority support base.