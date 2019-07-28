Home States Karnataka

No Nipah, but residents want bats to vacate banyan tree

They were not bothered about the winged-mammals for the last 20 years. But when they heard about Nipah outbreak in Kerala, they are now a worried lot. 

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Post last year’s Nipah outbreak in Kerala, the 20-year-old banyan tree at Shirahatti town, which is a home to around 500 bats, has become a matter of concern for the residents of this north Karnataka village. They were not bothered about the winged-mammals for the last 20 years. But when they heard about Nipah outbreak in Kerala, they are now a worried lot. 

Shirahatti town is located 40 km from Gadag. Residents here tried their best to chase away the bats by bursting crackers and fogging, but in vain. Finally, they submitted a memorandum to the Shirahatti taluk forest office seeking its help to evict the “winged-intruders.” As a temple, a public library and a school are located  in the vicinity, hundreds of people visit the place daily. Schoolchildren play under the banyan tree and parents are worried about their health. 

“Earlier, we were not worried about  the bats ... but after hearing about the Nipah outbreak, we are scared. The droppings of bats are another reason to worry as they may contain the deadly virus,” says a resident.
Shivakumar Kappatanavar, a resident, says, “We know that there is no Nipah scare in Karnataka ... but there is a chance of its outbreak as there are around 500 bats on the banyan tree.” 

A forest official said, “We have received a memorandum from residents and it has been forwarded to higher officials. Once we get a directive from the department, we will act accordingly.”

