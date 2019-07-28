Security beefed up to protect Krishnadevaraya monument

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A week after the desecration of 15th century saint Vysaraja’s ‘Vrindavana’ at Nava Vrindavana island near Anegondi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, the Hampi World Heritage Area and Management Authority is finally taking steps to protect the final resting place of Shri Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire.

With Anegondi and the surrounding areas coming under the jurisdiction of the authority, the ruler’s samadhi is located on the way to Nava Brindavana in Anegondi. A stone structure comprising 64 pillars was built on the Samadhi of Krishnadevaraya, according to historians.

In fact, several other monuments or structures of the Vijayanagara empire continue to be neglected in and around Anegondi, which is considered as the origin of the empire, say descendants of the royal dynasty, residing in Anegondi.

Krishnadevaraya, a member of the Vijayanagara royal family, told The New Sunday Express that despite repeated pleas to the government to protect monuments and Vijayanagara Shri Krishnadevaraya Samadhi, nothing has been done so far. The other monuments include Anjaneya temple and Gagan Mahal building, in and around Anegondi, he noted.

However, HWHA & MA Commissioner Motilal told TNSE on Saturday that a cleanliness drive was going on at Shri Krishnadevaraya Samadhi and more security guards were being deployed at all other monuments in and around Anegondi to ensure their protection.

