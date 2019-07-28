Home States Karnataka

Security beefed up to protect Krishnadevaraya monument

With Anegondi and the surrounding areas coming under the jurisdiction of the authority, the ruler’s samadhi is located on the way to Nava Brindavana in Anegondi.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayanagara empire-era Gagan Mahal building in Anegondi of Koppal district | Express

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: A week after the desecration of 15th century saint Vysaraja’s ‘Vrindavana’ at Nava Vrindavana island near Anegondi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, the Hampi World Heritage Area and Management Authority is finally taking steps to protect the final resting place of  Shri Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire.

With Anegondi and the surrounding areas coming under the jurisdiction of the authority, the ruler’s samadhi is located on the way to Nava Brindavana in Anegondi. A stone structure comprising 64 pillars was built on the Samadhi of Krishnadevaraya, according to historians.

In fact, several other monuments or structures of the Vijayanagara empire continue to be neglected in and around Anegondi, which is considered as the origin of the empire, say descendants of the royal dynasty, residing in Anegondi.

Krishnadevaraya, a member of the Vijayanagara royal family, told The New Sunday Express that despite repeated pleas to the government to protect monuments and Vijayanagara Shri Krishnadevaraya Samadhi, nothing has been done so far. The other monuments include Anjaneya temple and Gagan Mahal building, in and around Anegondi, he noted.

However, HWHA & MA Commissioner Motilal told TNSE on Saturday that a cleanliness drive was going on at Shri Krishnadevaraya Samadhi and more security guards were being deployed at all other monuments in and around Anegondi to ensure their protection.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnadevaraya
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp