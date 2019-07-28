Home States Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Shivashankarappa hits out at Siddaramaiah over Lingayat issue

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Saturday that 'Basava Dharma' was an independent religion, which is neither inside nor outside of Hinduism.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran Karnataka Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Sunday asserted Veerashaivas and Lingayats are two faces of the same coin and hit out at his party colleague and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of having tried to divide the community in the past.

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Saturday that 'Basava Dharma' was an independent religion, which is neither inside nor outside of Hinduism.

"... let's not discuss those issues, we have been saying same thing since beginning that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one, two faces of the same coin, we are following it," Shivashankarappa, also the President of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "let's not try to break it, we are all united."

Responding to a question about Siddaramaiah's remarks, he said, "is Siddaramaiah a Lingayat? He has given his opinion, what can I do with it? He tried to divide it, but sidetracked as he could not..."

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that owes allegiance to the 12th century "social reform movement" initiated by Basaveshwara and has a substantial population in Karnataka, especially in the northern parts, has sided with the BJP.

The community was a divided house ahead of the 2018 assembly polls amid a move by the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to accord "religious minority" status to the Lingayat faith.

The demand for a separate religion tag toVeerashaiva-Lingayat faiths had surfaced from the numerically strong and politically influential community, amid resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same.

While one section led by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha had asserted that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are the same and religious status be given to them, the other group wanted it only for Lingayats as they believe Veerashaivas are one among the seven sects of Shaivas, which is part of Hinduism.

Veerashaiva-Lingayats are estimated to form 17 per cent of the state's population and considered to have a significantpresence in about 140 out of total 224 assembly constituenciesin the state and are decisive in about 90 seats.

The separate religion tag move was said to be one of the reasons for the Congress loosing ground with respect to the community during the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Political Crisis Lingayats Shamanur Shivashankarappa
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp