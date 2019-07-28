Siddaramaiah claims two rebels rang him post disqualification

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With major changes taking place across the political spectrum in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah claimed on Saturday that two rebel legislators, who were holed up in Mumbai, had called him on the phone after their disqualification, but he did not answer their calls.

Addressing media persons, he alleged that the BJP lured the rebels and confined them to a hotel, and were now claiming that it was a victory of the people. “The coalition government would not have lost the trust vote if the legislators were not illegally confined,” said the former CM.

He further went on to allege that the office of the Governor had been misused in getting the BJP government installed. He said that the house strength now was 222 and 111 was the halfway mark. “How can the BJP form a government with 105 MLAs? They have to give the names of 111 MLAs and they cannot add the names of the rebels because they’re still Congress and JDS legislators,” he said.