Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa’s visit changed life of 180 families in this Bengaluru slum

Within three years of the CM's visit to the slum area, 180 houses  (with a hall, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and toilet) were built for the slum dwellers.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of Vishwanath with then CM B S Yediyurappa during a visit to his slum

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For young Vishwanath, life changed on a rainy day in October 2010. Not just him, but for the 180 families of Timber Yard slum. It also took the edge off their hard-nosed cynicism, that politicians make grand promises and forget all about them.

That day, then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was doing the rounds of Bengaluru, which had come under heavy spells of rain. Filthy water would gush into the 600-year-old Gali Anjaneya Temple, which is next to Vrushabhavathi drain. Yediyurappa and his team were inspecting the temple. 

Vishwanath, who was at the temple selling flowers, sprang up with the curiosity of a 10-year-old and tried to meet the CM. “The policemen did not allow me to enter. I went to the other side, and jumped the compound wall to enter. There were policemen there too, who started yelling at me. That’s when Yediyurappa came and I grabbed the opportunity to meet him,’’ said Vishwanath, now 19. 

They struck up a conversation and Vishwanath told him that he was in Class 5 of the Government School, Bapujinagar. “I told him to visit our slum. Whenever it poured, water would enter our huts and we would spend sleepless nights. He promised me that he would visit soon,” Vishwanath recalled. The CM also told the boy that he would take care of his education and other expenses. 

(Photo| Shriram BN/ENS)

True to his promise, Yediyurappa visited the slum on Ayudha Puja day, with boxes of sweets. It was a proud day for Vishwanath. “I went with him through the slum and showed him how pathetic our living conditions were. I told him to get our huts repaired or construct new ones. Others joined in, and Yediyurappa assured us and left. A few months later, on his birthday, he returned to lay the foundation. Within three years, 180 houses were constructed -- pucca houses with a hall, one room, kitchen, bathroom and toilet,” he told TNIE.

Vishwanath got admission into JSS School run by Suttur Mutt, and lived in a hostel. “I passed Class 10 in first class. I moved to Bengaluru and enrolled in the Government College for Commerce. I failed in the second PU and started working in a bakery, then at a private firm as an office assistant. I am now working with a rental bike firm. I am happy that Yediyurappa has become CM again. I shall meet him one day to ask if he has any better job for me,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Timber Yard slum BSY visit Yediyurappa
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp