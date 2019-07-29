Yediyurappa’s visit changed life of 180 families in this Bengaluru slum

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For young Vishwanath, life changed on a rainy day in October 2010. Not just him, but for the 180 families of Timber Yard slum. It also took the edge off their hard-nosed cynicism, that politicians make grand promises and forget all about them.

That day, then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was doing the rounds of Bengaluru, which had come under heavy spells of rain. Filthy water would gush into the 600-year-old Gali Anjaneya Temple, which is next to Vrushabhavathi drain. Yediyurappa and his team were inspecting the temple.

Vishwanath, who was at the temple selling flowers, sprang up with the curiosity of a 10-year-old and tried to meet the CM. “The policemen did not allow me to enter. I went to the other side, and jumped the compound wall to enter. There were policemen there too, who started yelling at me. That’s when Yediyurappa came and I grabbed the opportunity to meet him,’’ said Vishwanath, now 19.

They struck up a conversation and Vishwanath told him that he was in Class 5 of the Government School, Bapujinagar. “I told him to visit our slum. Whenever it poured, water would enter our huts and we would spend sleepless nights. He promised me that he would visit soon,” Vishwanath recalled. The CM also told the boy that he would take care of his education and other expenses.

(Photo| Shriram BN/ENS)

True to his promise, Yediyurappa visited the slum on Ayudha Puja day, with boxes of sweets. It was a proud day for Vishwanath. “I went with him through the slum and showed him how pathetic our living conditions were. I told him to get our huts repaired or construct new ones. Others joined in, and Yediyurappa assured us and left. A few months later, on his birthday, he returned to lay the foundation. Within three years, 180 houses were constructed -- pucca houses with a hall, one room, kitchen, bathroom and toilet,” he told TNIE.

Vishwanath got admission into JSS School run by Suttur Mutt, and lived in a hostel. “I passed Class 10 in first class. I moved to Bengaluru and enrolled in the Government College for Commerce. I failed in the second PU and started working in a bakery, then at a private firm as an office assistant. I am now working with a rental bike firm. I am happy that Yediyurappa has become CM again. I shall meet him one day to ask if he has any better job for me,’’ he said.