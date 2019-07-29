Career not in jeopardy, SC will quash Speaker's orders: Maski MLA

Shreyas H S By

RAICHUR: Disqualified Maski MLA Pratap Gouda Patil is of the strong opinion that his political career is far from over. Patil is confident that the Supreme Court will quash the ruling of assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Gouda told The New Indian Express that all the deflected MLAs are holding their ground. “We were prepared for any situation and disqualification was also expected. The MLAs already had a strategy in place to move the Supreme Court.”

Patil said he is confident that the SC will quash the Speaker’s orders. “The Speaker has not fully complied with rules of the Constitution and hence in the apex court his ruling will not stand ground. Mine as well as the careers of others will not take a beating,” he said.

However, many people in the region are not too happy with Patil. Venkatesh Patil Vatgal, a political analyst from Maski, said, “He is an average worker on the developmental front and his deflection only added to this.”

Basavaraj (name changed), a voter from Maski, said while many in the region want the implementation of 5A canal, the MLA failed to do anything about this. His deflection has only led to people seeing him as a blatant opportunist.